News Release: E. Gate City Blvd Homicide Arrest

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Update (May 22): On 5-21-2019 at approximately 4:25 p.m. agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Taheem Timothy Jermaine Humphrey, 27 years old of Greensboro for the 5-15-2019 murder of Furmann Leshawn Bailey that occurred at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd.

Mr. Humphrey was arrested at 106 Seaboard Circle in Lancaster, South Carolina without incident. He is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center pending extradition to North Carolina. Mr. Humphrey is also charged with Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle in reference to the May 15, incident. Mr. Humphrey was taken into custody with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. This case is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Homicide Squad the investigation is ongoing.

Update: The victim in this incident has been identified as Furmann Leshawn Bailey, 20 years old of Greensboro. Mr. Bailey was located deceased in a vehicle with at least one apparent gunshot wound. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 15, 2019) – On 05/15/2019 at approximately 7:33 pm Police responded to 3220 East Gate City Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival police located one victim. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

