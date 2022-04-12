News Release: Dudley High School Seniors Invited to Apply for City Morningside Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Dudley High School Seniors Invited to Apply for City Morningside Award

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2022) – Graduating seniors of Dudley High School are encouraged to apply for one of five $1,979 Morningside Awards from the City of Greensboro. Awards will be based on applicants’ commitment to move the cause of social justice and equality forward by:

* Future academic goals, including any chosen post-secondary education path that (in any way) addresses issues of discrimination, disparity, or inequity

* Future employment goals, including any chosen employment beyond high school graduation that will contribute to the lives of others in ways that work towards the elimination of inequities or disparities

* Future entrepreneurial goals, including any for- or non-profit business developed after graduating that contributes to the betterment of the lives of marginalized populations.

Applicants must be currently enrolled as a high school senior at Dudley, be eligible for graduation in June, and submit either a 500-700 word essay or a three to five minute video answering all of the following questions by May 15:

* What do you consider to be one of the greatest challenges to social justice/equality and why?

* What plans do you have (future academic, employment, or entrepreneurial goals) beyond high school graduation to contribute to the goal of social justice and equality?

* Who will benefit from your efforts to address social justice and inequality? What group(s) of people will be helped by your contributions?

Submissions should include the applicant’s name, email address, phone number, and permanent address. Written essay submissions should be mailed to the Human Rights Department, 300 W. Washington St., PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402. Video submissions should be sent to Marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov.

This award encompasses all post-secondary education plans. Fall enrollment in a college or university is not required to obtain this award. There is no overall GPA requirement for receipt of the application.

Morningside Awards are given annually to five graduates of James B. Dudley High School in memory of Cesar Cauce, Dr. James Waller, William Evan Sampson, Sandra Neely Smith, and Dr. Michael Nathan, who died tragically in the Greensboro Massacre of 1979. The goal is to commemorate their lives and the legacy they left behind of standing for justice and equality.

