News Release: Driver Suspected in Hit and Run at Gas Station Turns Himself In to Police

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Driver Suspected in Hit and Run at Gas Station Turns Himself In to Police

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 20, 2019) – Mr. Anthony Jay Sim, 26 of Lexington, NC was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian, on November 16th at approximately 2:19am, at the Shell Gas Station located at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd.

Multiple crime stopper tips were received and on November 19, 2019 at 9:30 am, Mr. Sim cooperated with law enforcement and turned himself in to police. Sim was charged with felony Hit and Run and Driving While License Revoked. Sim was booked into the Guilford County jail and received a $5,000 bond.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.