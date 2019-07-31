News Release: Drawbridge Parkway Traffic Fatality

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2019) – On Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 2:44 pm, Mr. Charles Bogan/81/W/M of Virginia was operating a blue 2009 Ford F150 westbound on Drawbridge Parkway near Well-Spring Dr. Mr. Johnathan Loflin/24/W/M of Summerfield, NC was operating a silver 2003 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Drawbridge Parkway at a high rate of speed when he traveled left of center and struck Mr. Bogan head-on. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Bogan succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash on 7/30/2019. Charges are pending and this ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Team.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.