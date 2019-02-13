News Release: Drama Center Summer Camp Registration Now Open

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Drama Center Summer Camp Registration Now Open

GREENSBORO, NC (February 13, 2019) – Registration is now open for Drama Center Summer Camp. Offering classes in musical theatre, stage combat, playwriting, filmmaking, acting, and comedy for ages 6-15. Sign up now to receive $50 off a week of camp<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&type=DRAMA>.

No theatre experience is necessary for kids to have fun. Our instructors are professionals in their fields with decades of experience as performers and directors. Sessions have a maximum 15:1 student-instructor ratio. Each week ends with a free, live performance for family and friends.

Camp Overview

* Cost: $200 early bird special; $250 if you register after March 15

* Each session is five days long

* Camp hours: 9 am to 5 pm

* Extended hours available: Early drop off begins at 8:30 am. Late pickup ends at 5:30 pm.

* Location: Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

2019 Sessions

* Musical Theatre Weeks

Annie, June 17-21. Ages: 6-8, 9-11, 12-15

Disney’s Aladdin KIDS, June 24-28, Ages: 6-8, 9-11, 12-15

* Let’s Make a Movie

July 8-12, Ages: 9-11

July 22-26. Ages: 12-15

* Invasion of the On Stage Kids

July 8-12, Ages: 6-8

* Fairytale Theatre

July 22-26, Ages: 6-8

* Page to Stage

July 22-26, Ages: 9-11

* The Most Awesome Battle in History

July 15-19, Ages: 9-11

* The Comedy Club

July 15-19, Ages: 12-15

For more information, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com>.

