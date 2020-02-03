News Release: Drama Center Presents ‘Oz 2020’ February 20-23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Drama Center Presents ‘Oz 2020’ February 20-23

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2020) – The Drama Center presents the All Abilities Actors Legion (AAAL) original play “Oz 2020, A Wizard for All Creatures,” at 7:30 pm February 20-22 and 2 pm February 23 at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

AAAL is an inclusive theatre company comprised of actors of all abilities. “Oz 2020, A Wizard for All Creatures,” was created collaboratively by the performers in the group, who have been meeting since September 2019 to brainstorm, improvise and rehearse this unapologetic look at politics, elections, and egos.

As the land of Oz has been left with no wizard to run it, six fairytale characters come forth with the goal of winning an election to become the next Wizard of Oz. With laughter, parody and unchecked rampant puns, AAAL examines the sillier side of politics. Ready for a break? Come and enjoy the antics.

For more information go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com/> or call 336-373-2974.

Photo by Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint. Caption: (From left to right) Pete Turner, Terry Power, Yakima Fox, Brad Rice, Connor Bilhardt, Zayden Fox, Kaleab Kurtz, and Davis Nidiffer star in “Oz 2020.”

