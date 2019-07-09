News Release: Drama Center Presents “Hamlet” July 25-28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728

Drama Center Presents “Hamlet” July 25-28

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2019) – The Drama Center presents Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at 6 pm, Thursday through Sunday, July 25-28 at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10. In case of rain, the show will take place at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St.

The public is invited to bring a picnic and enjoy one of the Bard’s most famous plays with some of the most famous lines in the English language. Featuring 20 local actors from ages 11-70, this is a shortened version of the original play — yet it has all the intrigue, betrayal, jealousy, murder, and even supernatural elements of the full-length play. This annual outdoor Shakespeare production is a collaboration of the Drama Center and Guilford County Schools.

For more information, visit www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call the box office at 336-335-6426.

Photo courtesy of Amanda Lehmert. Media members have permission to reprint.

Photo caption: David Dickerson stars as Hamlet.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.