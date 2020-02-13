News Release: Draft City Comprehensive Plan Now Online for Review

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Draft City Comprehensive Plan Now Online for Review

GREENSBORO, NC (February 13, 2020) – The City of Greensboro’s multi-year process of creating a new comprehensive plan has culminated in a draft of the document, called GSO2040<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=44933>, which is now on this City Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/planit-gso> and available for review. Share your thoughts on GSO2040 by taking this short survey<www.surveymonkey.com/r/6H2KYCZ> before February 28.

The process for creating a new Greensboro comprehensive plan, which was spearheaded by the Planning Department, was referred to as PLANIT GSO. It included extensive public input and conversations, as well as current data about Greensboro, a study of the existing plans of City departments and community partners, and a review of trends affecting cities across the country.

A comprehensive plan is a city’s overarching guide to growth and development, and its policies are a roadmap to guide the community to a shared vision of the future.

Some of the key issues Planning staff found during the process include:

* People want more options for housing and neighborhoods. Approximately 67 percent of residents live in one- or two- person households, and the majority want more walkable places to live that provide better access to services, recreation, and work.

* People want more choices for how to get from place to place, and not to be solely reliant on cars.

* How we work and shop will continue to change as technology evolves, which will impact businesses.

Policies in draft GSO2040 are framed by these six “Big Ideas,” which were derived from the community’s vision of what it wants Greensboro to be by 2040:

* Filling in Our Framework

* Creating Great Places

* Becoming Car-Optional

* Prioritizing Sustainability

* Building Community Connections

* Growing Economic Competitiveness.

Read more on this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>.

