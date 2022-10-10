News Release: Dr. Danielle Harrison Named Interim Executive Director of GuilfordWorks

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Dr. Danielle Harrison Named Interim Executive Director of GuilfordWorks

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2022) – Dr. Danielle Harrison will serve as the Interim Executive Director of GuilfordWorks (the Guilford County Workforce Development Board), effective October 16, following the departure of Chris Rivera.

Rivera was appointed as Executive Director of GuilfordWorks in 2019. He is accepting the Vice President for Business Solutions position with South Piedmont Community College near Charlotte.

Having served as the Deputy Director since 2020, Harrison will now provide executive and administrative leadership. Additionally, she will continue implementing the Workforce Development Board’s mission, vision, and strategies, including the promotion and support for the Board’s advancement of economic development and workforce strategies and programs.

“Dr. Harrison’s extensive background makes her a natural fit to make the transition to Interim Executive Director,” said Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. “She has more than 16 years of experience in workforce and people development, including managing education programs, vocational training, and employment contracts for adult offenders. I welcome the energy and leadership Dr. Harrison brings to this role.”

Harrison began her career working for the NC Department of Public Safety, and has taught career-oriented curricula at both Davidson Community College and Virginia College. As a Praxis Facilitator and Coordinator of Field and Clinical Work Experiences at NC A&T State University, Harrison worked with future K-12 educators. She trained hundreds of staff as a Health and Human Services Training Manager and served as the Work-based Learning Coordinator at Guilford Technical College.

Harrison earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Guilford Technical Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in psychology, from Guilford College, a Master’s Degree in Adult Education from NC A&T State University, and a Doctoral Degree in Education from Northcentral University.

