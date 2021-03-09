News Release: Downtown Area Lane Closure Due to Emergency Sewer Main Repair Beginning March 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-6171

Downtown Area Lane Closure Due to Emergency Sewer Main Repair Beginning March 10

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2020) – Beginning at 8 am Wednesday, March 10, the northbound lane in the 100 block of N. Eugene Street and the left lane in the 300-400 blocks of W. Market Street will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays due to sewer line replacement work. The job is expected to be completed by 5 pm Wednesday, March 10.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.