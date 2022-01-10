News Release: Don’t Miss Your Collection: Solid Waste Collections Impacted By Staffing Shortages

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Don’t Miss Your Collection: Solid Waste Collections Impacted By Staffing Shortages

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – The City of Greensboro is currently experiencing solid waste driver shortages due to Covid-19 that will impact your residential collections. Staff will continue to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on the regular schedule, however, the time of your collection may be earlier or later than usual.

To ensure that your containers and yard waste is are collected, residents must bring all containers to the curb the night before your collection or, at the latest, by 7 am on your collection day.

