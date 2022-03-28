News Release: Dog Egg Hunt Will Be Held April 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chamreece Diggs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7503

Dog Egg Hunt Will Be Held April 9

GREENSBORO, NC (March 28, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt from 9 am to 12 noon, Saturday, April 9, at the Griffin Dog Park, 5301 Hilltop Rd. Admission is free, but registration is required<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=egg+hunt&subtype=&beginyear=2022&beginmonth=4&primarycode=&showwithavailable=No&keywordoption=Match+One&dayoption=…>.

A dog costume contest begins at 9:15 am. Owners can join the contest too. Egg hunts start at 9:45 am. There will be separate hunts for little (under 30 pounds) and large dogs. There will be vendors, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and more. All canine visitors must arrive leashed and be up-to-date on vaccinations. No female dogs in heat or unneutered male puppies.

For more information, contact Chamreece Diggs at 336-373-7503 or chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>