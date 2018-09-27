News Release: Disc Golf Course Designer Chosen for Keeley Park, US Disc Golf Championship Tickets Being Given Away

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Disc Golf Course Designer Chosen for Keeley Park,

US Disc Golf Championship Tickets Being Given Away

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation has chosen INNOVA Disc Golf to design a disc golf course for Keeley Park. To celebrate, the department is giving away VIP passes and tickets to the US Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill, SC, October 3-6.

“We’re excited to add this professionally-design disc golf course to the list of great new features that will be part of the second phase of Keeley Park development,” said Shawna Tillery, Parks and Recreation Planning and Project manager. “We’re grateful to the community stakeholders that helped us in our selection process.”

The Keeley Park Disc Golf Course will be designed to challenge both advanced and beginner players. The course will include two sets of tees for most holes to better serve the different skill level of players in the community. It will be able to meet the needs for tournament and recreational play.

INNOVA has produced three of the Top 10 rated courses in North Carolina including the No. 1 rated course at Ashe County Park in West Jefferson, according to the DiscGolfReview.com, a website where players post reviews of courses. The design team will be led by Harold Duvall, master designer and owner of INNOVA with 30 years of experience and a two-time Disc Golf World Champion.

To enter the US Disc Golf Championship ticket giveaway, visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page<www.facebook.com/GSOParksandRec/> between now and Sunday, September 30, and comment on the daily contest post. Three randomly-selected winner will receive a VIP parking pass and a 4 pack of general administration tickets (worth $115 per packet). Winners will be notified Monday, October 1.

