News Release: Diairion Marqui Davis Charged in Incident with Police

Diairion Marqui Davis Charged in Incident with Police

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018) – Today at 3:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cottage Place, the Greensboro Police department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) was assisting Danville Homicide detectives in the apprehension of Diairion Marqui Davis 30, of Reidsville, NC. Davis is a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in Danville VA.

While attempting to take Davis into custody Davis produced a handgun. Officers discharged their weapons at the suspect, striking him and ending his threat against the officers. Davis was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. All of the officers involved were uninjured.

As a result of today’s interaction with police Davis faces two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He also has a fugitive warrant out of Danville Virginia for Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon.

The incident is currently under investigation. The Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident to determine if the use of force was in accordance with state law. Their findings will be presented to the District Attorney, who makes the final determination of compliance with law.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will investigate to determine if departmental policies were followed during the incident.

