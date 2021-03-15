News Release: Dewitt Street Fatal Traffic Crash Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Dewitt Street Fatal Traffic Crash Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2021) – On Monday March 15, at approximately 4:09 pm Mr. Michael Porter Jr., 27 years old of Greensboro, was operating a black 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Dewitt Street towards Gorrell Street when he crossed left of center and struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles, causing the Tahoe to overturn. A passenger of the Tahoe, Tevin Hamlor, 27 years old of Greensboro, was partially ejected and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr. Porter has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, and additional traffic charges. Speed is being considered a factor in this crash. Additional charges will be pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

