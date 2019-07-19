News Release: Desmond Harrison Turns Himself In to Police

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Desmond Harrison Turns Himself In to Police

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2019) – On Wednesday, July 19, 2019, at 6:23 a.m. Desmond Harrison turned himself in to Greensboro Police. Harrison is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail while awaiting his first appearance hearing. No additional information is available at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

