Correction Mr. Harrison Turned Himself in This Morning July 19, 2019.
Subject: News Release: Desmond Harrison Turns Himself In to Police
Desmond Harrison Turns Himself In to Police
GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2019) – On Wednesday, July 19, 2019, at 6:23 a.m. Desmond Harrison turned himself in to Greensboro Police. Harrison is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail while awaiting his first appearance hearing. No additional information is available at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
