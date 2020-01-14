News Release: Deputy Chief Brian L. James Selected as New Greensboro Police Chief

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Deputy Chief Brian L. James Selected as New Greensboro Police Chief

Greensboro, NC, (January 14, 2020) – After conducting a competitive, national search and extensive interview process, Greensboro City Manager David Parrish announced that Deputy Chief Brian L. James will serve as the next Greensboro Police Chief. James, 49, will succeed Wayne Scott, who is set to retire on January 31.

James, who grew up in Greensboro near Phillips Avenue, will assume his duties as police chief on February 1.

“I’m very humbled and honored to be selected as Chief of Police in my home town,” said James. “I look forward to building upon and establishing relationships as we partner to ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

James joined the Greensboro Police Department on February 16, 1996, serving in various roles with the department, including Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and currently serves as the Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division. James is also involved in numerous community engagement roles, such as chair of United Way’s African American Leadership cabinet, board chair of the Malachi House and vice chair of Guilford Child Development.

The Greensboro native is a graduate of Page High School, holds a Bachelors in Business Administration from North Carolina A&T State University and an MBA from Pfeiffer University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Administrative Officer’s Management program at NC State University and the Senior Management Institute for Police.

“This is an exciting moment for the City of Greensboro,” said Assistant City Manager Trey Davis. “We have been able to select a police chief who embodies the professionalism and experience to lead the police department, while having a true heart for the community as a Greensboro native.”

As the Police Chief, James will receive a salary of $150,000, along with an annual executive allowance of $4,320.

