News Release: Death Investigation Now Classified as Homicide

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-547-4002

Death Investigation Now Classified as Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2019) – Greensboro Police have now classified the death investigation from January 16, 2019 at 3114 Sands Drive as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Jerry Gauldin, W/M 67 years old of Ruffin, NC. Through investigation of this incident, Police arrested Spencer James Pinekenstein, W/M 28 years old in Gastonia, NC yesterday. Pinekenstein has been charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Financial Card Theft, Obtaining Property by False Pretense and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Pinekenstein is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

This is the first homicide of 2019. The investigation is ongoing anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

