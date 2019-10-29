News Release: Deadling to Apply for Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy is Dec 6th

[PR Template]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Deadline to Apply for Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy is December 6th

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 29, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department is still accepting applications for its 2020 Police Citizens’ Academy, and is encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in their community to apply.

Designed to be hands-on and interactive, the Academy’s 13 sessions include demonstrations, practical exercises, and ample time for questions and answers. Senior GPD employees will cover topics including: problem-oriented policing, Constitutional law, forensic services, special teams, and patrol operations. Participants will also ride along with GPD officers, undergo the challenge of a simulated field encounter using the Firearms Training System, and learn about police defensive tactics.

“The Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy is just the start of our relationship with the residents who participate in the program,” said Chief of Police Wayne Scott. “We want our graduates to take what they have learned to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods. And, we want our alumni to continue a long-term partnership with GPD to share responsibility and resources to make our city safer.”

The Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy meets every Thursday beginning Feb. 6, 2020, and concludes with a graduation ceremony on May 7, 2020. Eligible Greensboro residents over the age of 18 can apply for the Academy at www.greensboro-nc.gov/gpca. Applications will be accepted through December 6, 2019.

