News Release: Davie Streetscape Plans Now Available for Public Review

Davie Streetscape Plans Now Available for Public Review

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2021) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) plans for updating the streetscape on Davie Street and a portion of February One Place are now available for review and comment at www.greensboro-nc.gov/downtownstreetscape<www.greensboro-nc.gov/downtownstreetscape>. Residents may also talk to City staff about the project Tuesday, April 27 (rain date: April 28), at the parking lot on the southeast corner of Market and Davie streets. Appointments are required. RSVP for a spot between 3-6 pm<www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4caca729abfc1-davie>.

This in-person opportunity will follow COVID-19 guidelines. Every attendee must wear a face covering and social distancing will be practiced. Disposable masks will be provided if an attendee does not have one and hand sanitizer will be available.

This project is part of the Downtown Greensboro Streetscape Master Plan<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/projects/downtown-greensboro-streetscape-master-plan>, which was made possible by $25 million in voter-approved Community and Economic Development Bonds. Streetscaping serves as critical infrastructure to improve the pedestrian experience, encourage walking and biking, reduce automobile traffic, and improve the quality of downtown. The project will add wider sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, and space for outdoor dining. It will also add decorative granite pavers on February One Place, featuring quotes from the Greensboro Four to honor this block’s spot in civil rights’ history.

For more information, contact GDOT Engineering Supervisor Deniece Conway at 336-373-4501 or deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov>.

