News Release: Davie Street Road Closure Begins September 15

Davie Street Road Closure Begins September 15
GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2021) – Beginning at 7 am Wednesday, September 15, Davie Street between E. Washington and E. Market streets will be closed until the end of the year due to installation of new storm and water lines.
Motorists should use caution traveling in the area and use alternate routes to avoid the work zone.
