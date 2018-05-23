News Release: Danville Police Charge Diairion Marqui Davis with First Degree Murder

Danville Police Charge Diairion Marqui Davis with First Degree Murder

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018) – The Danville Police took out a warrant today for First Degree Murder and Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony against Diairion Marqui Davis for a murder that occurred in Danville VA. Davis is currently awaiting extradition to Danville, Virginia on a fugitive Warrant on Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon. He will be served the additional warrants today.

Davis also faces two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection with his apprehension in Greensboro. On May 14, at 3:25 while attempting to take Davis into custody, Davis produced a handgun. Officer Michael Graham and Corporal Marcus McPhatter discharged their weapons at Davis, striking him and ending his threat against the officers.

Officer Michael Graham, 38 joined the department 2004 and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Corporal Marcus McPhatter, 37 joined the department in 2007 and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Both officers remain on administrative duties while the investigations are ongoing.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.