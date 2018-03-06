News Release: Crime Stoppers tip leads to locating murder suspect

Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Locating Murder Subject

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2018) – A call to Crime Stoppers lead police to the location of a man wanted for the murder of Ronald Lee Barham, 51, who was fatally shot inside an apartment at 3203 Orange St. on Feb. 8.

Edward Neely, Jr., 55, was arrested without incident at the Shell Station at 2906 S. Elm-Eugene St. at approximately 11:15 am on Feb. 19 after someone called the anonymous tip line alerting police to his whereabouts.

After being taken into custody, Neely was transported to a local hospital and subsequently admitted for treatment for a pre-existing condition. He was guarded by law enforcement until he was transported to the Guilford County Jail earlier today.

Neely, who last resided at 4315 Kildare Dr., was identified as the subject in the shooting from witnesses and evidence gathered from the scene.

Curtis Martin Allison, Jr., 48, of 2209 Apache St., was also shot in the incident. He was treated for his wounds at a local hospital and has since been released.

Neely is charged with First Degree Murder, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill. He is being held without bond.

