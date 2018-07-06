News Release: Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Arrest

Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Arrest

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2018) – Greensboro police have arrested three people following a Crime Stoppers complaint. Information was obtained that led police to 4603 Chaucer Dr. After serving a search warrant police were able to take three people into custody.

George Thomas Ayers, B/M, 40, of Greensboro was charged with possession of schedule IV, firearm by felon, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Eric Ladell Oliver, B/M, 41 of Greensboro was charged with maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of schedule I, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession with Intent to distribute schedule I, possession of marijuana, and resist, delay and obstruct law enforcement officer. Makahla Slycord, W/F, 24, of Randolph County was charged with two warrants for failure to appear and a probation violation.

Police were also able to seize the following property:

$458 in cash, 1 gram of meth, 5 grams of marijuana, 15 dosage units of Tramadol, 2 sheets of Saboxone, 3 grams of molly, 2 grams of Hash, 15 grams of MDMA – 28 Ecstasy pills, 2 Rifles, 1 Handgun, Stolen property taken in a burglary from a barber shop.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

