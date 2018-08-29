News Release: Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Arrest

Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Arrest

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2018) – Greensboro police have arrested two people following a tip from Crime Stoppers. Information was obtained that led police to seize a total of 39 pounds of Marijuana, 13 firearms 2 of which were stolen, $9,735 in cash, 8 ounces of THC butter, 29 grams of marijuana edibles, 10 grams of unknown pills, 4 grams of heroin, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

On August 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers with Greensboro police Tactical Narcotics Team squad-A, were able to take two people into custody at 3325 Darden Rd.

Brittany Levelle Matthews, B/M, 31, of Greensboro was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taurus Lee Letterlough, B/M, 34 of Greensboro was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin, trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthews was booked into the Guilford County Jail with a $10,000 bond. Letterlough was booked into the Guilford County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

