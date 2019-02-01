News Release: Crime Stoppers Reward Increase for Information on Robbery Series

Crime Stoppers Reward Increase for Information on Robbery Series

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2019) – Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Due to the circumstances of this extended robbery series, the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Board of Directors is offering a onetime special reward increase of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for these robberies. All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100% anonymous! No names are used and no calls are taped or traced. There are three ways to leave a tip:

* Call us at 336-373-1000

* Text keyword Badboyz to 274637

* Submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org>

This reward increase is a special accommodation to support the Greensboro Police Department in this investigation. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce and solve crime in our community and if you would like to support Crime Stoppers, we accept tax deductible donations all year long! Please visit our website www.ggcrimestop.org or mail donation to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, PO Box 1000, Greensboro, NC 27402. Crime Stoppers is a 501(c)3 non-profit and rewards are raised through fundraising by our civilian board, donations, and sponsorships.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

