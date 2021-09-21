News Release: Crime Stoppers Announces Increased Maximum Rewards

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Crime Stoppers Announces Increased Maximum Rewards

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers announced it is increasing the maximum rewards available for anonymous tips leading to an arrest from $2,000 to $5,000. The City of Greensboro awarded Crime Stoppers a $150,000 grant to be allocated over two years in $75,000 increments.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers was founded in 1981 and pays cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to an arrest, the seizure of stolen property or illegal narcotics, or the solution to unsolved crimes. In the program’s 40 years in existence, it has had roughly 40,000 tips and more than 9,000 cases have been solved.

The program offers three ways for residents to provide anonymous tips to law enforcement without the fear of retaliation. All three ways are 100 percent anonymous.

1. Call 336-373-1000

2. Visit www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com> to leave an online tip, or visit www.P3tips.com<www.P3tips.com>

3. Download the free mobile app: P3 Tips to submit a tip through the app

GTN Crime Stoppers Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2FJSQ7n87s

