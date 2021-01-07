News Release: Creative Greensboro to Hold Auditions for Playwrights Forum’s

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro to Hold Auditions for Playwrights Forum’s

Virtual ‘Evening of Short Plays’ January 19-20

GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2021) – Creative Greensboro will hold virtual auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s virtual “Evening of Short Plays” at 7 pm, January 19 and 20. Register to audition via Zoom at www.creativegreensboro.com.

The “Evening of Short Plays” offers a great performance opportunity for actors ages 16 and older of all levels and experience. Creative Greensboro values diversity of participation and actors of all racial and ethnic identities are encouraged to audition. Auditions will consist of cold readings from selected scripts. Perusal scripts can be requested prior to the audition dates by emailing todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>

Rehearsals will take place via Zoom beginning January 20 on evenings and weekends, as schedules permit. Performances, also presented via Zoom, will be on March 6 at 7 pm and March 8 at 2 pm.

Learn more about drama programming at Creative Greensboro and register for an audition appointment at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

