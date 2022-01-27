News Release: Creative Greensboro to Hold Auditions for Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s ‘Evening of Short Plays’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro to Hold Auditions for

Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s ‘Evening of Short Plays’

GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” at 7 pm, February 15 and 16, in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 16 and up of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities, and racial identities are encouraged to register for an audition at www.creativegreenboro.com<www.creativegreenboro.com>.

“Evening of Short Plays No. 40” will feature eight new plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. “Evening of Short Plays,” now in its 26th year, provides local actors a fun performance opportunity and the chance to be a part of the development of new work.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the playwrights’ scripts. Perusal scripts can be requested prior to the audition dates by contacting Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher. Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place from March 31 to April 3. Rehearsals and performances will follow all current COVID-19 protocols including mask-wearing.

Creative Greensboro’s drama programs provide the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, from auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management, and performance. Creative Greensboro emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions and having fun.

