News Release: Creative Greensboro Selects Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program Artists

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josh Sherrick

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7817

Creative Greensboro Selects Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program Artists

GREENSBORO, NC (May 26, 2021) – Creative Greensboro has selected the first artists for its Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program who will work with residents in three east Greensboro neighborhoods from June 1 to November 30. Each resident artist will receive up to $22,500 to support monthly neighborhood-based arts programming and a culminating neighborhood mural installation.

The 2021 Residents:

* Creative leader and educator Darlene McClinton will work with the Dudley Heights neighborhood. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to impact the Dudley Heights community and use public art and arts integration programming as a vehicle to educate and bridge cultural gaps,” McClinton said.

* TAB Arts Center Nonprofit, led by Executive Director Sunny Gravely Foushee, will work with the Kings Forest neighborhood. “The Kings Forest community has been a hidden treasure for too long. My team and I are excited about being a part of beautifying the community and connecting with the people who reside in this wonderful neighborhood,” Gravely Foushee said.

* Artist Harry Turfle will work with the Glenwood Neighborhood. “I’m excited to work with my neighbors to unleash Glenwood’s creative spirit together,” Turfle said. “Our neighborhood is home to so many artists, hard-working families, and passionate activists. Everyone has something to contribute to this project.”

Leaders from each neighborhood participated in the residency decision process. Each artist has shown a connection to the neighborhood. The artists will also offer a variety of arts-based community engagement programming throughout the six-month residency.

“The Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program gives local artists an opportunity to organize, design, and lead community programming and a mural installation that is informed by the people and place where the residency occurs,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal. “This program is a celebration of the economic and community development impact that artists have when given the space and support to do their work. We believe this will be an exciting period of time for each of these three artists and neighborhoods and look forward to keeping the community updated about their progress.”

The Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program is made possible by the City of Greensboro, US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Additional support is provided by Parks and Recreation, Libraries and Museums, and Transportation departments. For more information on the Neighborhood Arts program visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> or contact Josh Sherrick at 336-373-7817.

Photos courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.