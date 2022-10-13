News Release: Creative Greensboro Seeks Cast for ‘Nice White Parents 2016’

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Creative Greensboro Seeks Cast for ‘Nice White Parents 2016’

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the 2023 New Play Project winner, “Nice White Parents 2016,” by Tamara Kissane and directed by Todd Fisher. Parts are available for children and adults. First-round auditions will be in-person at 6 pm, Monday, November 7, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St.. Actors may also pre-record monologues and submit them online by 9 am, November 7. More information and submission instructions are available at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

This production is offered in collaboration with local theater arts group Scrapmettle Entertainment. Creative Greensboro seeks a racially diverse cast with roles for actors ages 7-12 and adults. In-person callbacks will be held on November 8 and 9 at the Hyers Theatre. Perusal scripts are available upon request by e-mailing Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

About the Play

“Nice White Parents 2016” takes place in a liberal, middle-class suburb of a southern town. A second-grade class initiates a racially divisive protest march around the elementary school. Inspired by real events, “Nice White Parents 2016” is a time capsule and a cautionary tale that pokes at impact versus intention, and considers what we lose and who we hurt when white parents hide behind the easy identity of “nice.”

Scrapmettle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.scrapmettle.net%2f&____isexternal=true> is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors, and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use that as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>