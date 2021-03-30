News Release: Creative Greensboro Seeks Artists Proposals for New Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Seeks Artists Proposals for New Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program

GREENSBORO, NC (March 31, 2021) – Creative Greensboro is introducing the Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program, a partner initiative to the recently announced Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program. Through this program, Greensboro-based artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected for a contracted six-month visual arts residency that culminates in a mural installation in selected neighborhoods. Interested artists or organizations must submit a proposal online<form.jotform.com/210805032339144> by 5 pm, April 30. Residencies will run from June 1 to November 30. For more information visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Selected artists or organizations will receive up to $22,500 to support residency related costs on a reimbursement basis, free use of City-owned spaces, and no-cost permitting of the mural installation.

“The Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program gives leaders in our creative community an opportunity to partner with neighborhoods on arts programming that is informed by the people and place where the residency occurs,” said Greensboro Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal. “We are especially excited to support the development of community engaged mural projects that will add to the character of some of Greensboro’s most historically rich neighborhoods.”

This program will first be implemented in three neighborhoods identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/housing-services/housing-gso> plan, Dudley Heights, Glenwood, and Kings Forest. The program is funded by the City of Greensboro US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Additional support is provided by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Libraries and Museums, and Transportation departments. For more information contact Josh Sherrick at joshua.sherrick@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:joshua.sherrick@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-7817.

