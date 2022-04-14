News Release: Creative Greensboro Seeks Applicants for Hester Park Mural Project

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Seeks Applicants for Hester Park Mural Project

GREENSBORO, NC (April 14, 2022) – Creative Greensboro has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for individual artists interested in creating a mural on the highway retaining wall at Oka T. Hester Park, located in southwest Greensboro. This call for artists is open to North Carolina-based muralists. Greensboro-based artists will receive priority consideration. The deadline to apply is 5 pm on May 16. More information and instructions on how to apply can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>

This mural project was approved by residents in City Council District 5 through the last cycle of the City’s Participatory Budgeting process. A stakeholder group of District 5 residents and Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission members will select the artist. The selected artist will receive a contract for $30,000 to cover all costs related to the project. In addition to designing and installing a mural that covers 1,000- to 2,000-square feet of the highway retaining wall that faces the park, the artist will be responsible for leading a community engagement process to ensure the mural reflects the community where it will rest.

The RFQ is the first step in the artist selection process. Finalists will receive a $500 honorarium in exchange for providing more fully-developed proposals that outline their ideas about a community engagement process, initial ideas about the size and location of a mural they would create for the site, and a complete budget for implementation of the project. The selected artist will lead a community engagement process this summer. Following approvals of the artist’s design by the community stakeholder group, City and NCDOT officials, it is expected that the mural will be installed in early spring 2023.

“Creative Greensboro gathered a group of community stakeholders in March to offer an initial vision for the Hester Park Mural Project,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer and head of Creative Greensboro. “The group has expressed a desire for a mural that reflects the diversity of the surrounding neighborhood, offers visitors a sense of belonging, and adds to the serene, relaxing atmosphere of the park. We are looking for a talented muralist who is inspired to build on this vision and bring even more community voices into the process.”

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

