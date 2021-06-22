News Release: Creative Greensboro Residency for Hip Hop Dance Beginning June 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Residency for Hip Hop Dance Beginning June 27

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2021) – Creative Greensboro welcomes Dom-Sebastian, as he begins his GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Dom-Sebastian’s residency will focus on contemporary hip hop dance. In addition to using the GROW space for rehearsals that will be open to the public for viewing, Dom-Sebastian’s residency will include public dance lessons. Each community workshop is free to attend with no registration required. Dom-Sebastian’s residency begins June 27 and ends July 18.

The workshops are as follows:

* July 1, 5:30 pm – Workshop #1: Basic Footwork

* July 7, 4 pm – Workshop #2: Basic Footwork

* July 8, 5:30 pm – Workshop #3: Freestyle Masterclass

* July 11, 3 pm – Workshop #4: How to Groove

* July 15, 5:30 pm – Workshop #5: Kid’s Workshop

* July 18, 3 pm – Workshop #6: Performance Demo

GROW is a flexible creative space located at the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center. Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, awards no-cost residencies of one to four weeks in GROW to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Creative Greensboro welcomes proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. For more information visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

