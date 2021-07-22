News Release: Creative Greensboro Receives Grant for Fellowship

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Receives Grant for Fellowship

(GREENSBORO, NC) July 22, 2021 – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, has received a $15,000 grant from the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts. The grant helps fund the Creative Catalyst Fellowship, and was made possible with support from the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.

Fellow Karen Archia has joined the Creative Greensboro staff as management consultant for the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. During her seven month fellowship, Archia will support and consult with Creative Greensboro staff and contracted artists involved with the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, which was announced earlier this year.

The residency initiative supports place based and community engaged arts experiences in the Dudley Heights, Kings Forest, and Glenwood neighborhoods.

“We are thrilled and honored to be working closely with Karen, an irrefutable artist leader in our community,” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer and leader of Creative Greensboro. “Centering a working artist’s voice in the development and implementation of our work is an important way to hold ourselves accountable to practices that will be supportive to the creative community. We are already better because of Karen’s contributions to the team and appreciate the Kenan Institute for making this experience possible.”

These are competitive, paid fellowships that advance artist leadership through skill-building, mentoring and a community of practice and strengthen creative community networks to better address regional gaps. The fellowships foster systemic approaches to increase access, inclusion and equity and embrace participation and exchange across the creative sector. The Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts is a catalyst that encourages and supports the exploration and development of new knowledge to transform the way artists, organizations and communities approach their creative challenges.

Archia is a Greensboro-based visual artist and creative director of Public Art Practice (PAP), a community service project to liberate, encourage and affirm the creative spirit in all people. As an artist, Archia prefers to create in “plain sight” and in community, to expand the notions of public art and who is an artist. She recently completed a six-month residency at the Center for Visual Artists and her work can be seen in its current exhibition. She was formerly owner-operator of The People’s Perk, a coffee and retail shop in Greensboro’s historic College Hill neighborhood, where she had her art studio. Archia also has more than decade of experience in nonprofit communications. Visit karenarchia.com to view her online portfolio.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

