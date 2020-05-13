News Release: Creative Greensboro Presents Virtual Performance of ‘MacBeth’ May 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Presents Virtual Performance of ‘MacBeth’ May 27

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2020) – Creative Greensboro presents a Reader’s theatre youth production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at 7 pm Wednesday, May 27, streaming live on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro/>. It is free to the public.

The show is a continuation of Creative Greensboro’s youth Shakespeare program. The actors have been meeting on Zoom, which is a challenge but also another door to creativity. To keep everyone involved, included, and engaged, the show features five Macbeths and Lady Macbeths with everyone having an additional role as well. Certain costume pieces designate each character. The production runs about an hour and twenty minutes. The 19 local teen actors have been able to explore Shakespeare’s tragic masterpiece, and provide the community with an intriguing and entertaining theatre experience.

Creative Greensboro is the City’s new office of arts and culture. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

