News Release: Creative Greensboro Presents ‘The Internet is a Distract–Oh Look, There’s a Kitten!’ March 20-21

Creative Greensboro Presents ‘The Internet is a Distract–Oh Look, There’s a Kitten!’ March 20-21

GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2021) – Creative Greensboro presents “The Internet is a Distract–Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” by Ian McWethy and directed by Rosina Whitfield. The show will be livestreamed at 7 pm, Saturday, March 20 and at 2 pm, Sunday, March 21. Tickets are $10 and available at www.creativegreensboro.com<creativegso.booktix.com/>.

“The Internet is a Distract–Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” is about the foibles and frustration of being on the internet. Characters include various streaming services such as Google and Hulu, along with pop-up ads, blogs, and games, which appear as high school student Micah Burke is trying to finish her paper on The Great Gatsby. The show is a high-octane, fast-paced comedy, performed by 19 local teens led by director Rosina Whitfield, in her final show before she retires from the City of Greensboro.

For more information, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Photo courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint. Caption: The cast of Creative Greensboro’s “The Internet is a Distract–Oh Look, There’s a Kitten.”

