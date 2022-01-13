News Release: Creative Greensboro Presents “Short Tales for Children” January 29 and 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Creative Greensboro Presents “Short Tales for Children” January 29 and 30

GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will present its annual production of “Short Tales for Children” at 2 pm on January 29 and 30 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including mask wearing

This year’s production features four short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG professor Joshua Purvis.

Since its early inception more than 15 years ago, “Short Tales” has provided a meaningful opportunity for aspiring theater teachers to collaborate with K-12 students in the creation of performance and production.

“‘Short Tales’ focuses on giving students real-world experience in learning the craft of theater in a low-pressure, supported, and fun environment. All children ages 7-12 who auditioned were cast and for many this is will be their first opportunity to participate in theater,” said Todd Fisher.

“As the brainchild of Lorraine Shackelford- former UNCG Theater Education Professor, former Creative Greensboro staff member Rosina Whitfield- Drama Center Theater Education Director, and the late Tom Humphrey- former head of UNCG Theater, ‘Short Tales’ offers its performers an experience seldom replicated in K-8 schools. It also offers theater education majors an experience with more authentic hands-on directing and producing that enriches the professional training they receive in formalized college coursework,” said Purvis.

The “Short Tales for Children” program features these plays from Greensboro Playwrights Forum Members:

· “Area 51” by Clinton Festa

· “Kid President” by Mike Brannon

· “The Riddle” by Sally Kinka

· “Living on the Edge” by Andy Ralston -Asumendi

For more information, contact Todd Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>