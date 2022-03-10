News Release: Creative Greensboro Presents ‘Evening of Short Plays’ March 31 to April 3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Presents ‘Evening of Short Plays’ March 31 to April 3

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2022) – Creative Greensboro presents “Evening of Short Plays No. 40” at 7 pm March 31, April 1, and April 2, and at 2 pm on April 3 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Saturday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwrights and directors. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

“Evening of Short Plays No. 40” will present eight new short plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 26th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage.

This year’s lineup features:

· “The Last Chance Masquerade” by Mike Brannon and directed by Susan Proctor

· “Talismans” by Debra Kaufman and directed by Shelley Segal

· “Someday” by Louis Panzer and directed by Carl Grasso

· “Simon and Garfunkle and Taphophobia” by Brian Bornstein and directed by Mike Brannon

· “Pair of Aces” by Randy Morris and directed by Sawyer Shafer

· “Homecoming” by Cari A. Hopson and directed by Camille Wright

· “Game of Chance” by Bill Cissna and directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi

· “These Kids and their Equipage” by Carl Grasso and directed by Evan Wade

Founded in 1993, Creative Greensboro’s Playwrights’ Forum supports local aspiring playwrights in getting published or produced through contacts, marketing, and improving their skill as dramatic writers.

“I work full-time as a computer programmer. ‘Evening of Short Plays’ is my chance to express myself artistically, and give something back to the community,” said Mike Brannon, playwright, director, and member of Greensboro’s Playwrights Forum.

“Creative Greensboro and the Greensboro Playwrights Forum gave me the opportunity to get back into the theater after a 30-year hiatus. For someone with a family, a full-time job, and a lot of outside interests, you can take as much out of it as you can put in.”

For more information, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com<www.CreativeGreensboro.com>.

