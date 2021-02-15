News Release: Creative Greensboro Presents ‘An Evening of Short Plays #39’ March 5-6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Presents ‘An Evening of Short Plays #39’ March 5-6

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2021) – Creative Greensboro presents, “An Evening of Short Plays #39 Virtual” by local playwrights. Performances will be streamed live Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Advanced registration for a stream pass is required. Registration details can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

This show, which will run approximately 60 minutes, is recommended for teens and adults. Selected plays were written by members of the Creative Greensboro’s Playwright’s Forum, and feature a cast of 17 actors form across North Carolina.

Short plays include:

· “Ground Rules” by Louis Panzer

· “Herbal Medicine” by Grace Ellis

· “Shelter in Place” by Mike Brannon

· “Organs in the Dark” by Brian Bornstein

· “Ghost Light” by Pete Turner

· “Free Hugs” by Debra Kaufman

For more information contact Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2974.

