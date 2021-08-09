News Release: Creative Greensboro Opens Music Ensemble Registration

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Meredith Gornto

Creative Greensboro Opens Music Ensemble Registration

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, invites interested musicians to register for the fall semester of its Music Ensembles program. Individuals of high school age and older with previous instrumental or vocal experience are encouraged to join one or more of these volunteer music ensembles.

The ensembles serve as creative ambassadors for the community and perform at a variety of City-sponsored concerts throughout the year. Rehearsals for each ensemble begin in early September and registration deadlines vary by group.

* The Choral Society of Greensboro welcomes singers of all abilities to learn and perform repertoire ranging from symphonic choral works to traditional and contemporary choral literature under the direction of Jon Brotherton. The ensemble will rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm beginning September 7. Singers should register by September 28 for the fall concert and by November 9 for the annual “Messiah” concert.

* The Greensboro Big Band invites musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music to participate under the direction of Matt Reid. The ensemble will rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 pm beginning September 7, and interested musicians should register by October 15.

* The Greensboro Concert Band welcomes individuals with previous band experience to participate under the direction of Kiyoshi Carter. The ensemble will rehearse on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm beginning September 13, and musicians should register by October 15.

* The Philharmonia of Greensboro invites musicians with previous orchestral experience to participate under the direction of Peter Perret. The ensemble rehearses on Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm beginning September 1, and musicians should register by October 15.

“Our music ensembles boast a collective membership of more than 300 volunteer musicians from throughout the region, but there is still room for you!” said Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy officer and leader of Creative Greensboro. “If you are wondering if this opportunity is right for you, the answer is yes! While we are still carefully monitoring and navigating Covid-19 precautions, we also recognize what an important service and outlet these community ensembles provide as members connect to make music together, and perform routinely as part of the City’s free concert programming.”

Interested members should plan to register prior to the published deadline, and include payment of the $25 participation fee; need-based fee assistance is available. Creative Greensboro encourages all participants to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The ensembles will operate within Covid-19 guidance issued by the City of Greensboro, which at this time includes a requirement that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while indoors at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Participants playing wind and brass instruments will be asked to wear a modified face covering as well as use a bell cover for their instrument.

Visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> or contact Meredith Gornto at 336-373-2547 or Meredith.gornto@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Meredith.gornto@greensboro-nc.gov> for more information.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>

