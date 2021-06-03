News Release: Creative Greensboro Offers New ‘Residency at the Hyers’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Offers New ‘Residency at the Hyers’

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is now accepting proposals from individuals and organizations to be in residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The priority application window is open until July 16. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

The Residency at the Hyers program will provide rent-free one-to-six week residencies for dance, theater, music, film, and poetry projects being led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff, and marketing of residency activities. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, and people who are disabled.

Resident artists will be asked to cover the cost of any staffing required and provided by Creative Greensboro. This may include house management support, staff to operate sound and lighting equipment, or security for any usage outside of regular building hours. To help maintain the theater equipment and space, Creative Greensboro will collect 10 percent of all revenue (ticket sales, merchandise sales, donations, etc.) generated through activities during an artist’s residency.

“The Residency at the Hyers program joins several other new initiatives offered by Creative Greensboro that are all focused on realizing the full potential of the Greensboro Cultural Center and providing support to a broader segment of our creative community,” said Greensboro Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deals, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations. These new programs will bring in new and diverse individuals, organizations, and audiences into the space.”

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.

To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

