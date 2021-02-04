News Release: Creative Greensboro Offers Monologue Coaching

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Offers Monologue Coaching

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2021) – Be ready for you next audition with Creative Greensboro’s one-on-one monologue coaching package. Two, one-hour sessions cost $50 and can be held virtually or in-person with appropriate safety precautions. Registration is open now until February 28 for coaching sessions, which will be held through March 31. To register, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-presents/drama-programming-at-creative-greensboro>.

Sessions will be led by staff members Todd Fisher or Rosina Whitfield, who have a combined 50-plus years of experience shaping actors of all ages. The program includes choosing a monologue, character development, and effective presentation. More sessions can be scheduled if necessary, and the times can be adapted for anyone’s availability. The monologue can be used for upcoming college, high school, and professional auditions. The program is open to all ages.

For more information about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com/>.

