News Release: Creative Greensboro Offers Community Weaving Project Beginning September 7

Creative Greensboro Offers Community Weaving Project Beginning September 7

GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2021) – Beginning September 7, artist Cassandra Liuzzo will produce a new Community Weaving Project during her Creative Greensboro GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center. It is a collaborative project that invites the public to participate. Drop by GROW during Liuzzo’s open studio hours to see her work, learn about her process and help create the Community Weaving Project. Or attend one of her artist talks September 22 or October 13, 6:30-8 pm.

All events are free to attend with no registration or prior weaving experience required. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Open Studio Hours:

* September 11 and 12: 2-4 pm

* September 15 to October 15: Wednesdays 6-7 pm and Fridays 12-1 pm

Liuzzo is an artist, art educator, and the owner of Shelf Life Art and Supply Co., a new-and-used art supply store based in Greensboro, established in 2014. Driven by the inherent conflict of creating new objects in a world that already has an abundance of things, Cassandra has grown up to internalize her old Girl Scout maxim “Use Your Resources Wisely.” Many of Liuzzo’s processes are based on inventing uses for old and found materials, often incorporating leftover bits of former projects, studies and personal mementos and gravitating toward using natural materials such as cotton, watercolor, and metal leafing. Cassandra is also available for private art lessons and artwork commissions, and has worked with clients from individuals to local businesses.

GROW is a flexible creative space. Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, awards no-cost residencies of one-to-four weeks in GROW to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Creative Greensboro welcomes proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. For more information visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW>.

