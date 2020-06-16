News Release: Creative Greensboro Offers a Virtual Theatre Camp and Drama Lessons

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Offers a Virtual Theatre Camp and Drama Lessons

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – Creative Greensboro will host three weeks of virtual drama camps for ages 7-15 beginning on July 15 and individual drama lessons for ages 13 to adult any time. The cost is $45 per week for camp and $25 per hour for individual lessons.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. Both camps and individual lessons will be led by Creative Greensboro’s seasoned theatre staff, directors Todd Fisher and Rosina Whitfield. Each week of camp will produce a virtual short play, and students will learn character development, acting and vocal techniques, ensemble work, and script exploration. Space is limited in each camp.

Drama Camp Sessions

Fairy Tales – July 13-17

* Rockin’ Rapunzel, 10-11 am, Ages 7-10. This is an updated version of the classic fairytale about a tower-bound kid with dramatically long tresses.

* Cinderella Bridezilla, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ages 11-15. Rapunzel is helping Cinderella with her upcoming wedding to Prince Charming. Cinderella is being bratty and demanding, in other words a “bridezilla,” with unexpected consequences.

* Bonus session: One-hour stage make-up lesson with Ella King 1 pm, Wednesday, July 15.

Monsters and Witches – July 20-24

* The Witch’s Brew, 10-11 am, Ages 7-10. Evil witches and warlocks meet their match in good witch Clarice, who grows flowers and smiles. Can she be accepted in the Witches and Warlocks Council?

* Dracula Returns, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ages 11-15. An energetic publicity man sticks his neck out to boost the tourist trade in Transylvania. Dracula is long gone and tourism has suffered. The town is looking for a Dracula impersonator.

* Bonus session: One-hour monster and horror make-up session with Linda Veneris 1 pm, Wednesday, July 22.

Pirates – July 27-31

* Ship of Fools, 10-11 am, Ages 7-10. Pirate Darren wants to be the scourge of the Seven Seas but everyone knows he’s really a nice guy.

* Beauty and the Pirate Beast, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ages 11-15. A fun send-up of the classic story. There’s buried treasure, a terrible curse, and references to other fairy tales as a kind daughter sets out to join a pirate crew.

* Bonus session: One-hour workshop to make an eye patch and pirate hat from every day materials with Ella King, 1 pm, Wednesday, July 29.

Individual Lessons

People 13 and older can book individual sessions focused on acting, auditioning, vocal techniques, movement, monologue coaching, and understanding Shakespeare. Sessions are offered on a flexible basis by request. Book one or two sessions to brush up, or request a multi-week session for a more thorough experience.

To register for camp or individual sessions, visit to www.Creativegreensboro.org<www.Creativegreensboro.org> or call 336-335-6426.

