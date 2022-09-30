News Release: Creative Greensboro Now Accepting Submissions for New Play Project

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Now Accepting Submissions for New Play Project

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Creative Greensboro is now accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline for submissions is November 14. For more information and to see submission instructions go to this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-presents/drama-programming-at-creative-greensboro/north-carolina-new-play-project> or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate – annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play. Creative Greensboro proudly continues this offering as an important opportunity to advance innovation and support for our creative playwriting community.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

