News Release: Creative Greensboro Now Accepting Submissions for 2021 New Play Project

Creative Greensboro Now Accepting Submissions for 2021 New Play Project
GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2020) – Creative Greensboro is now accepting submissions for the 2021 New Play Project. The selected full-length play will receive a workshop production and the $500 Mark Gilbert Award. The deadline for submissions is June 1.
For more information and to download the submission instructions, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.
