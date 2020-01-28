News Release: Creative Greensboro Issues Open Call for Musical Acts for MUSEP Concert Series

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Creative Greensboro Issues Open Call for Musical Acts
for MUSEP Concert Series
GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2020) – Creative Greensboro is looking for musical acts to perform at this summer’s MUSEP (Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park) Concert Series. The deadline to respond to its open call for musical acts is Monday, February 24. Apply online at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.
“This will be the 41st season of MUSEP, and we hope to make it the most diverse ever,” said the City’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who runs Creative Greensboro, the City office of arts and culture. “We hope this open call will offer an opportunity for local acts from a wide range of genres to be introduced to the MUSEP audience.”
MUSEP concerts are free live performances held at outdoor spaces around the city from June to August.
For more information contact music@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:music@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2547. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.
