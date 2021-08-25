News Release: Creative Greensboro Introduces First Residency at the Hyers Recipients

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Introduces First Residency at the Hyers Recipients

GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, announces the first recipients of the Residency at the Hyers program. Five Guilford County-based groups – Triad Playwrights Theatre, Actors of All Abilities, Drama is Life Productions Inc., Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet and Catchfire Collective – will take up residency in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater from November to May 2022 to create and premiere dramatic, musical and dance productions.

The groups will receive rent-free access to the 88-set black box theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

“The Residency at the Hyers program joins several other new initiatives offered by Creative Greensboro that are all focused on realizing the full potential of the Greensboro Cultural Center and providing support to a broader segment of our creative community,” said Greensboro Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deals, who oversees Creative Greensboro. “The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations. These programs will bring in new and diverse individuals, organizations, and audiences into the space.”

Residency Details

* Triad Playwrights Theatre<www.facebook.com/greatwriting/> has been performing full-length plays by local writers since 2017. It will be in residency October 11- 24 to produce a hilarious, heartwarming comedy “Dr. Ranch vs the Aliens!” by Kernersville’s Scott Icenhower.

* Actors of All Abilities is a group of energetic, enthusiastic and highly creative performers that collaboratively create theatrical pieces which both entertain their audiences and celebrate all abilities. Its residency will begin October 25. From November 5-7, come join the fun and see the newest theatrical delight their imaginations have concocted!

* Drama is Life Productions Inc<www.donmillerdramaticarts.com/>.’s residency will be April 4-7. It will present “Simply Langston! The Life & Times of Poet Laureate Langston Hughes,” featuring the Langston Hughes Jazz Band Ensemble.

* Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet<www.royalexpressions.org/>’s residency will be April 11-17, when it presents its Spring Revival. The program will present excerpts from its stage and film repertoire as well as feature guest artists from in and around the Greensboro community.

* Catchfire Collective<www.catchfirecollective.com/> will be in residence April 25 to May 8 to present “i am a shadow… the true self,” three choreographed performances of Jamaican-born composer Elanor Alberga’s “Dancing with the Shadow.” Featuring early-career dancers from Greensboro and Winston-Salem, the 90-minute program also includes choreography for Philip Cashian’s “Dark Inventions,” David Lang’s “cheating, lying, stealing,” and Roshanne Etezady’s “Damaged Goods.”

“Being able to create high impact work in Greensboro without worrying about rental costs has made a world of difference to our organization, and we are so pleased that Creative Greensboro has seen the value of our work,” said Kyle Kostenko of Catchfire Collective.

For details on upcoming performances, including how to purchase tickets please go to Creative Greensboro’s Residency at the Hyers webpage.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.

To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

